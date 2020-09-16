Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
David J Beccia MD332 E MAIN ST, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-3737
Good Samaritan Hospital Laboratory1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 665-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is very nice and professional....his office staff sucks. The wait time to get an appointment is approximately 2 weeks. Just ignore the front office staff....gets better once you pass them.
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.