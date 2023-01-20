Dr. Daniel Kiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kiss, MD
Dr. Daniel Kiss, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ.
Dr. Kiss works at
Dr. Kiss' Office Locations
Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 737-8674
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kiss is a wonderful cardiologist, as are all the doctors I've interacted with at the practice he's part of (Monmouth Cardiology). He's attentive, friendly, willing to explain whatever you have questions about, and takes his time to get to know his patients. So far I've gotten 5 stents from Dr. Kiss, and he's likely the reason I'm still here writing this review.
About Dr. Daniel Kiss, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1124311642
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kiss using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiss works at
Dr. Kiss has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiss.
