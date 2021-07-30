See All Neurologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Daniel Kitei, DO

Neurology
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kitei, DO

Dr. Daniel Kitei, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital - Massachusetts General Hospital - Harvard Medical School Program|Brigham and Women's Hospital-Massachusetts General Hospital-Harvard Medical School Program

Dr. Kitei works at Rocky Mountain Neurology in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Nerve Conduction Studies and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kitei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Neurology PC
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 125, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0435
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Daniel Kitei, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558560946
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital - Massachusetts General Hospital - Harvard Medical School Program|Brigham and Women's Hospital-Massachusetts General Hospital-Harvard Medical School Program
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kitei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kitei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kitei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kitei works at Rocky Mountain Neurology in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kitei’s profile.

    Dr. Kitei has seen patients for Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Nerve Conduction Studies and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

