Dr. Daniel Klee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Klee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Chandler Regional Medical Center1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 728-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Valley Heart Associates2075 W Pecos Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 656-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
I have been a patient for 14 years. Dr. Klee has provided accurate diagnosis and outstanding care. He is "on time" for appointments and takes ample time to explain procedures and diagnosis. The staff is always helpful, courteous and responsive. His PA, Lisa Sanders, is the best.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225013824
- Banner Good Samaritan/Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Centers - Univ Of Arizona Affiliate
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine
Dr. Klee has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
