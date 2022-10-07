See All General Surgeons in Danbury, CT
Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Newcastle and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Kleiner works at Danbury Hospital Radiation Oncology in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Danbury Hospital
    Danbury Hospital
24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 739-7131
    Western Connecticut Medical Group
    Western Connecticut Medical Group
111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 739-7131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Pancreatic Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2022
    I had whippel surgery 8 years ago and all I can say is Dr Kleiner did a fantastic job on me. He managed to operate without having to give me blood transfusion. He and his staff always got back to me and I can’t say enough about his professionalism and his staff’s attentive support and help. Ill recommend Dr Daniel Kliener any day. Thank you Dr Kleiner. You are the best.
    Thana Van Rooyen — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1033324496
    Education & Certifications

    Washington University, St Louis
    Hunter Area Health Service, Australia
    University of Newcastle
    University Of St. Andrews, Scotland
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleiner works at Danbury Hospital Radiation Oncology in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kleiner’s profile.

    Dr. Kleiner has seen patients for Gallstones and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

