Overview

Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Newcastle and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Kleiner works at Danbury Hospital Radiation Oncology in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.