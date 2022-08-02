Dr. Daniel Kline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kline, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kline, MD
Dr. Daniel Kline, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Kline's Office Locations
OC Eye Associates3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 290, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 653-9500Tuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:45am - 5:00pmFriday6:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Kline for 12 years. He is the BEST , I would not allow anybody else to touch my eyes . He is kind, smart, professional , knowledgeable , experienced , very thorough, totally AWSOME . I can’t say enough about Dr Kline and his team .
About Dr. Daniel Kline, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1861561276
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Pinguecula, Pterygium and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.