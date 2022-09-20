Dr. Daniel Kloster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kloster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kloster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kloster, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Kloster works at
Locations
-
1
Menorah Medical Center5701 W 119th St Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 498-7246
-
2
Interventional Pain Management2721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 498-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I so appreciate Dr. Kloster's candor, knowledge and explanation of services. He tells you like it is, but knows his stuff. When patients say the appt is rushed, it's because he is booked solid and on a tight schedule, due to everyone wanting an appt.
About Dr. Daniel Kloster, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346237088
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Kansas
- Good Samaratin
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kloster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kloster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kloster has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kloster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Kloster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kloster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kloster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kloster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.