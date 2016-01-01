Overview

Dr. Daniel Knight, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with UAMS Medical Center.



Dr. Knight works at Baptist Health Family Medicine Residency Clinic in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.