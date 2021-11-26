Overview of Dr. Daniel Kocinsky, MD

Dr. Daniel Kocinsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kocinsky works at Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Trumbull (white Plains Road) in Trumbull, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.