Overview of Dr. Daniel Kohane, MD

Dr. Daniel Kohane, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Babylon, NY. They graduated from Poznan University Of Medical Sciences, Poland and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kohane works at New York Spine & Pain Physicians in Babylon, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.