Overview of Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD

Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kolder works at Pacifica Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.