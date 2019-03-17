See All Plastic Surgeons in Camarillo, CA
Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (23)
Map Pin Small Camarillo, CA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD

Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kolder works at Pacifica Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kolder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2460 Ponderosa Drive North Camarillo, CA 93010
    2460 N Ponderosa Dr Ste A117, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 484-2855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Skin Tumor
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Skin Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratoacanthoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pilomatrixoma Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kolder?

    Mar 17, 2019
    I found I had breast cancer and decided to have a double Mastectomy. I chose reconstructive surgery. Dr. Kolder worked with nothing and made something I think that's pretty incredible!!! The staff was so wonderful each and every one of them. Kind,helpful,caring and supportive what a great group. I never had to wait long for my appointments I was in and out. I am so happy with my results. Thank you so very much.
    Kim La Brot in Santa Paula, CA — Mar 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kolder to family and friends

    Dr. Kolder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kolder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942393053
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Missouri Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Missouri Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolder works at Pacifica Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kolder’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.