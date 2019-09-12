Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koontz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD
Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Koontz works at
Dr. Koontz's Office Locations
Colorado Neurodiagnostics4 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 150, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-2883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is awesome! After having 4 strokes he is the only Nuerologist that knew exactly what was wrong with me. There were many that didn’t. I would cramp up so bad and be in extreme pain. Other Dr’s did a ton of tests with no results. He diagnosed me with spasticity and it was a miracle! He treated me with meds to correct the issue. It’s amazing as when it would happen there was no rhyme or reason to it only extreme pain and partly paralyzed. I have no more issues with my spasticity as long as I remain of my meds. It’s a lifetime answer but no more excruciating pain and paralysis!! Dr Koontz is a lifesaver as without him it would have gotten worse and affected more areas. I can not recommend him enough! Thank you Dr Koontz!
About Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps of Cleveland Case Western Reserve University
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Akron General Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koontz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koontz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koontz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koontz has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koontz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Koontz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koontz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koontz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koontz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.