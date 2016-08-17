Overview of Dr. Daniel Koschtial, DPM

Dr. Daniel Koschtial, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Comstock Park, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Koschtial works at Metro Health Podiatry in Comstock Park, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.