Dr. Daniel Kozlow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Kozlow works at Southgate Surgery Center in Southgate, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.