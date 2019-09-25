Dr. Daniel Krach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Krach, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Krach, MD
Dr. Daniel Krach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.
Dr. Krach's Office Locations
Daniel Krach M.d. Ophthalmology2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 128, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 489-4656
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Pekin Insurance
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Very informative and the staff is welcoming
About Dr. Daniel Krach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Methodist Hosp of Ind
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krach accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krach works at
Dr. Krach has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Krach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.