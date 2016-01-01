Dr. Kraft accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Kraft, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kraft, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare – Monticello Hospital and M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.
Dr. Kraft works at
Locations
Centracare Digestive Center1900 Centracare Cir Ste 2400, Saint Cloud, MN 56303 Directions (320) 229-4916
Hospital Affiliations
- CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
- CentraCare – Monticello Hospital
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Kraft, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraft has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kraft has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.