Overview

Dr. Daniel Kraft, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare – Monticello Hospital and M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.



Dr. Kraft works at Centracare Digestive Center in Saint Cloud, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.