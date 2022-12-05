Dr. Daniel Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kramer, MD
Dr. Daniel Kramer, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 811, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-5712
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group11 South Rd, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 522-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer?
I've been seeing Dr. Kramer for 10+ years. It's always a pleasure to meet with him and I can tell he genuinely cares about his patients. He explains things clearly and I have absolute confidence in his cardiology background.
About Dr. Daniel Kramer, MD
- Nuclear Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831305150
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.