Dr. Daniel Krauser, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Krauser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Prevention133 E 58th St Ste 301, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 755-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I began seeing Dr. Krauser a few years ago. Living in NYC these past 8 years I have had very little success in finding doctors who were responsive, available, thorough, and interested in spending time on my issues. Dr. Krauser is not only all the aforementioned, he is also very knowledgeable and keeps current in his field.
About Dr. Daniel Krauser, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1740338912
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.