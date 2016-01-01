Dr. Daniel Kravitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kravitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kravitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kravitz, MD
Dr. Daniel Kravitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Kravitz works at
Dr. Kravitz's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Sightthe2 Medical Center Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-8434
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kravitz?
About Dr. Daniel Kravitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1366600058
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kravitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kravitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kravitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kravitz works at
Dr. Kravitz has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kravitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kravitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kravitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kravitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kravitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.