Overview of Dr. Daniel Kravitz, MD

Dr. Daniel Kravitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Kravitz works at The Center For Sight in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.