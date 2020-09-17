Overview of Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD

Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Kredentser works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.