Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD

Oncology
3.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD

Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Kredentser works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kredentser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Medical Center Obstetrics and Gynecology
    391 Myrtle Ave Ste 2, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-4942

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Sep 17, 2020
    I had my surgery on 9/15/20. The procedure went well. I appreaciated Dr. Kredenser support during the whole process.
    About Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588650287
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    • Jewish Genl Hosp-McGill U
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kredentser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kredentser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kredentser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kredentser works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kredentser’s profile.

    Dr. Kredentser has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kredentser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kredentser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kredentser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kredentser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kredentser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

