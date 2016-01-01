Dr. Daniel Kremens, JD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kremens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kremens, JD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kremens, JD
Dr. Daniel Kremens, JD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kremens works at
Dr. Kremens' Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates of Jefferson909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kremens?
About Dr. Daniel Kremens, JD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Male
- 1063433696
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kremens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kremens accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kremens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kremens works at
Dr. Kremens has seen patients for Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kremens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kremens speaks Chinese and Spanish.
343 patients have reviewed Dr. Kremens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kremens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kremens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kremens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.