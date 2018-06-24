Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Ballad Health Orthopedic Trauma - Johnson City410 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 140, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 431-2460
WMA OrthoapedicSurgery at Kingsport875 LARRY NEIL WAY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3210Tuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Really great dr. Saved my boyfriends leg! Thk u
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992803001
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Orthopedic Surgery
