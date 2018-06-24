See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Johnson City, TN
Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO

Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Krenk works at Ballad Health Medical Associates in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krenk's Office Locations

    Ballad Health Orthopedic Trauma - Johnson City
    410 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 140, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 431-2460
    WMA OrthoapedicSurgery at Kingsport
    875 LARRY NEIL WAY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 224-3210
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson City Medical Center

Humerus Fracture
Baker’s Cyst
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Humerus Fracture
Baker’s Cyst
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment

Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 24, 2018
    Really great dr. Saved my boyfriends leg! Thk u
    Robin & keith laurain in Rosehill, VA — Jun 24, 2018
    About Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992803001
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krenk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Krenk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krenk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krenk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krenk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

