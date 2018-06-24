Overview of Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO

Dr. Daniel Krenk, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Krenk works at Ballad Health Medical Associates in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.