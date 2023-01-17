Dr. Daniel Kuesis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuesis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kuesis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Med School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine555 BIESTERFIELD RD, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 690-1776
Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2380 LAKEWOOD BLVD, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (847) 690-1776Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
July 2021 this message was conveyed to Dr. Kuesis. "With much gratitude for your services, I write today regarding replacements October 30, 2020 & February 19, 2021. My knees are pain free ! I have been a water skier (still am) and runner most all of my life with a number of marathons under my belt. . . . my legs became more bow-legged and as time passed all activities were painful. The added and unexpected bonus is I have straight legs now." Plus or minus two years later at nearly 75 years young, yes I have arthritis. There's a difference between stiffness and pain. My knees continue to be pain free. Thank you doctor and the great team of people working with you.
- New England Baptist Hospital Harvard/Tufts
- Duke University Med Center
- Northwestern University Med School
- Illinois Benedictine College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Kuesis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuesis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuesis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuesis works at
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuesis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuesis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuesis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuesis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.