Overview of Dr. Daniel Kueter, MD

Dr. Daniel Kueter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Kueter works at NEUROSURGICAL GROUP in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.