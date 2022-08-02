See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD

Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kushner works at Mid-Westchester OB/GYN in White Plains, NY with other offices in Kew Gardens, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kushner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Westchester OB/GYN
    222 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 211, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 422-0222
  2. 2
    All Women's Medical Office Based Surgery Pllc
    12034 Queens Blvd Ste 420, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 333-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kushner?

    Aug 02, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Kushner for several yrs now . When I first went to him I had a lot of problems that my former OBGYN ignored . Causing me all kinds of pain . From my first visit he was great about explaining the problems I had , making me feel comfortable and trusting his diagnosis with the procedures needed. Everything was done in the office surgical rm . And totally pain free . I am soo lucky I found him .
    — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

