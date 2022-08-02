Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD
Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kushner works at
Dr. Kushner's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-Westchester OB/GYN222 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 211, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 422-0222
-
2
All Women's Medical Office Based Surgery Pllc12034 Queens Blvd Ste 420, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (212) 333-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kushner?
I have been going to Dr Kushner for several yrs now . When I first went to him I had a lot of problems that my former OBGYN ignored . Causing me all kinds of pain . From my first visit he was great about explaining the problems I had , making me feel comfortable and trusting his diagnosis with the procedures needed. Everything was done in the office surgical rm . And totally pain free . I am soo lucky I found him .
About Dr. Daniel Kushner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801093588
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kushner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kushner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushner works at
Dr. Kushner has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kushner speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.