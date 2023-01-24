See All Plastic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (243)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD

Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Kuy works at Kuy Plastic Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kuy Plastic Surgery
    3825 Edwards Rd Ste 550, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 241-5273
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 243 ratings
    Patient Ratings (243)
    5 Star
    (236)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Very thankful that Dr. Kuy took the time to give me the breasts I have always wanted. The entire team was amazing and I am so glad I chose this practice for my surgery. Thank you!
    Anna H. — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuy speaks French, German and Spanish.

    243 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

