Dr. Daniel Laby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Laby, MD
Dr. Daniel Laby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Laby works at
Dr. Laby's Office Locations
1
Plainview office146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 170, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 942-4400
2
Klein and Birns Pllc157 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 517-9931
3
Pediatric Ophthalmology of Greater Ny PC1000 Northern Blvd Ste 190, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-0410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laby has been my daughter's doctor since she was less than a year old. Her eyes continue to improve and it was always clear what his plan of action was. The staff in the NYC office has always been very pleasant.
About Dr. Daniel Laby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1700860905
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Laby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laby works at
Dr. Laby has seen patients for Heterophoria, Exophoria and Esophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laby speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Laby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laby.
