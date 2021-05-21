Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lachance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD
Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Lachance works at
Dr. Lachance's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lachance?
Caring Easy to talk to Informative Would recommend
About Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750369427
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lachance has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lachance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lachance using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lachance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lachance works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lachance. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lachance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lachance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lachance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.