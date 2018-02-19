See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Daniel Laich, DO

Neurosurgery
4.0 (38)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Laich, DO

Dr. Daniel Laich, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Laich works at MAYFAIR FAMILY CARE in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Covenant Hospital
    5115 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 271-2225
  2. 2
    Stephen P. Boghossian M.d. PC
    1200 S York St Ste 4240, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 271-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Upper Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Upper Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 19, 2018
    Dr Laich did my artificial disc & fusion in 2009 and I have no lower back pain. He does require his patients to do quite a bit of pre-testing, I would never let a doctor near my spine who just based surgery off of an MRI. Dr. Laich is careful, he’s very knowledgeable about the spine, he’s a thoughtful listener, and he’s a very skilled surgeon. If you need spine surgery trust Dr Laich and his process, you won’t regret it!
    Theresa Sovereign in So Chicago Hts, IL — Feb 19, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Laich, DO
    About Dr. Daniel Laich, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558357046
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Laich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laich has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Laich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

