Overview of Dr. Daniel Laich, DO

Dr. Daniel Laich, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Laich works at MAYFAIR FAMILY CARE in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.