Dr. Daniel Lama, MD

Urology
4.3 (18)
Map Pin Small San Bernardino, CA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Lama, MD

Dr. Daniel Lama, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountains Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Lama works at San Bernardino Urological Assoc in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lama's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Bernardino Urology Assoc
    489 E 21ST ST, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 882-2973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountains Community Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    Aug 17, 2021
    Atencion medica rapida, eficaz y con alto indice humanitario.
    Mrs. Garcia aka Dr. Manzano — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Lama, MD

    • Urology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1972517928
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Bellevue
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Manhattan College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lama accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lama works at San Bernardino Urological Assoc in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lama’s profile.

    Dr. Lama has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

