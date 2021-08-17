Dr. Daniel Lama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lama, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountains Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
San Bernardino Urology Assoc489 E 21ST ST, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 882-2973
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountains Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Atencion medica rapida, eficaz y con alto indice humanitario.
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Nyu Bellevue
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Manhattan College
