Overview of Dr. Daniel Lama, MD

Dr. Daniel Lama, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountains Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Lama works at San Bernardino Urological Assoc in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.