Dr. Lamar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Lamar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lamar, MD
Dr. Daniel Lamar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lamar works at
Dr. Lamar's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Orthopedics8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 269-6990
-
2
Coastal Orthopedics8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 477-4465
-
3
Coastal Orthopedics8340 Lakewood 3 Fl Rnch Blvd Ste 300, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 263-8462
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lamar removed a torn meniscus and I’ve had no problems since. His office and staff were very nice, surgical center staff were great and overall it was a very positive experience, especially during COVID. Dr Lamar is a caring and kind doctor. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Lamar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1124094503
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University Of Pennsylvania Hospital and Children's Hospital
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lamar speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.