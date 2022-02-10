Dr. Lamont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Lamont, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lamont, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Lamont works at
Locations
South Orange County Cardlgy Grp24411 Health Center Dr Ste 550, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-6252
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lamont understands heart health and is very good at explaining it to me. I’m grateful that I found him and that he is my cardiologist.
About Dr. Daniel Lamont, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407948847
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamont has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamont. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamont.
