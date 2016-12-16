Dr. Lamothe-Jost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Lamothe-Jost, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lamothe-Jost, MD
Dr. Daniel Lamothe-Jost, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They completed their residency with Med College Of Pa And Hospital
Dr. Lamothe-Jost's Office Locations
Medicine Shoppe of Columbia401 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 876-1622Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Pcmh Clinic425 N Galloway Rd, Vandalia, MO 63382 Directions (573) 594-2111
Samaritan Hospital1205 N Missouri St, Macon, MO 63552 Directions (660) 385-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Audrain Community Hospital
- Callaway Community Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Scotland County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Jost for 5 years. He has gotten my RA into remission and the few times it's come out, he's been quick to respond with the necessary drugs. When my insurance company refused to cover Enbrel, he wrote all the needed letters to get it approved. The next year when my insurance company insisted that I change to a different drug, that works in a different way, he again wrote letters arguing why I needed to stay on Enbrel. Insurance complied again. Bottom line - he cares!
About Dr. Daniel Lamothe-Jost, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamothe-Jost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamothe-Jost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamothe-Jost has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamothe-Jost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamothe-Jost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamothe-Jost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamothe-Jost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamothe-Jost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.