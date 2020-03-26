Overview of Dr. Daniel Landa, MD

Dr. Daniel Landa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Landa works at Jon R. Sherman Md. Inc. in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA and Diamond Bar, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.