Dr. Daniel Landau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Landau, MD
Dr. Daniel Landau, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Landau works at
Dr. Landau's Office Locations
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7219
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband battled cancer for 12 yrs. I have to believe GOD allowed Dr. Landau help extend his life. 2010 Mayo Clinic FL we were told my husband’s cancer was too far advanced after being told the same in AL were we resided. Dr Landau gave us 6 more yrs. When he passed in 2017. Dr. Landau worked with my husband using different methods of treatment and always on top of the latest drugs and advances in his field. We trusted his opinion but he also listened to my husbands wishes. So thankful we found him. May GOD bless him and his family.
About Dr. Daniel Landau, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1780712372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.