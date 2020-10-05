Overview of Dr. Daniel Landes, MD

Dr. Daniel Landes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Landes works at UVA at Charlottesville ENT Associates in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.