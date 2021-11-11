See All Psychiatrists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Daniel Lane, DO

Psychiatry
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Lane, DO

Dr. Daniel Lane, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Lane works at Blue Oak Medical Group in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Oak Medical Group
    10832 Laurel St Ste 102, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 987-1997
  2. 2
    Foothills Psychological Services Inc.
    13193 Central Ave Ste 200, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 902-9111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2021
    Dr. Lane and his assistant Bernice are by far the nicest and most helpful Doctor that I have ever had. It took me years to find a psychiatrist who I truly felt understood my conditions and my needs and for four years has given me the best card that I could ever receive. Both Dr. Lane and Bernice are so accommodating, understanding, and have exceptional communication and are always available when I need help or anything. I would recommend to anybody 100% who is seeking psychiatric help to let Dr. Lane be their answer. He sincerely cares about me as a patient and person. There are not enough great and positive things that I could say about him. I am so thankful and grateful that he is my doctor and in my life. He has helped me more than any other doctor has in all my life. Thank you Dr. Lane and Bernice for everything you do.
    Kevin McGrath — Nov 11, 2021
    Kevin McGrath — Nov 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Lane, DO
    About Dr. Daniel Lane, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619174067
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

