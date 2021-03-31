Overview

Dr. Daniel Langer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Langer works at Center For Gastroenterology in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.