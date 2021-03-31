Dr. Daniel Langer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Langer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Centers For Gastroenterology2555 E 13th St Ste 220, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 669-5432
- McKee Medical Center
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Excellent and professional.
- 22 years of experience
- English
- MAYO CLINIC
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Dr. Langer has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
