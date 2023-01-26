See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Dayton, OH
Dr. Daniel Larson, MD

Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Larson, MD

Dr. Daniel Larson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Larson works at Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Office
    1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 400, Dayton, OH 45402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 496-2620
  2. 2
    Miami Valley North Hospital
    9000 N Main St Ste 320, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 496-2600
  3. 3
    Dayton Children's Hospital
    1 Childrens Plz Lowr Levellc, Dayton, OH 45404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 496-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dayton Children's
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Sinusitis

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Larson was an amazing doctor to me! He performed a throat surgery for me, and I am so HAPPY I chose him. He was always asking me if I had any questions, and he was always willing to answer them for me with patience and understanding especially with me being very scared initially. I was also very scared that my voice would be impacted by the surgery. That is why you need a GREAT ENT who knows what they are doing with any throat procedure. My voice is fine and my incision healed beautifully. I am shocked by the negative reviews, I have read, because that is the TOTAL OPPOSITE of my experience with him. I told Dr. Larson anywhere he went, if I ever needed another surgery I would follow him where ever he goes. Trust me I am someone who does thorough research, ask many questions, and am not ashamed to be that one who asks all the questions, because this is my body and the only one I have :-). I highly recommend Dr. Larson, and pray that he continues to be a blessing to others.
    About Dr. Daniel Larson, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902068497
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

