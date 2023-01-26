Dr. Daniel Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Larson, MD
Dr. Daniel Larson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dayton Children's, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson's Office Locations
-
1
Dayton Office1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 400, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 496-2620
-
2
Miami Valley North Hospital9000 N Main St Ste 320, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 496-2600
-
3
Dayton Children's Hospital1 Childrens Plz Lowr Levellc, Dayton, OH 45404 Directions (937) 496-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Dayton Children's
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
Dr. Larson was an amazing doctor to me! He performed a throat surgery for me, and I am so HAPPY I chose him. He was always asking me if I had any questions, and he was always willing to answer them for me with patience and understanding especially with me being very scared initially. I was also very scared that my voice would be impacted by the surgery. That is why you need a GREAT ENT who knows what they are doing with any throat procedure. My voice is fine and my incision healed beautifully. I am shocked by the negative reviews, I have read, because that is the TOTAL OPPOSITE of my experience with him. I told Dr. Larson anywhere he went, if I ever needed another surgery I would follow him where ever he goes. Trust me I am someone who does thorough research, ask many questions, and am not ashamed to be that one who asks all the questions, because this is my body and the only one I have :-). I highly recommend Dr. Larson, and pray that he continues to be a blessing to others.
About Dr. Daniel Larson, MD
- Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902068497
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.