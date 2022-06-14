Overview

Dr. Daniel Laszlo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Laszlo works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH with other offices in Twinsburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.