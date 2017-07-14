Overview of Dr. Daniel Lattanzi, MD

Dr. Daniel Lattanzi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.