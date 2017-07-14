Dr. Daniel Lattanzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattanzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lattanzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lattanzi, MD
Dr. Daniel Lattanzi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lattanzi's Office Locations
- 1 1000 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 240, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 429-4710
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lattanzi?
Its not a yearly appointment majority of women look forward to . I can tell you, Dr Lattanzi has been my OBGYN for 28 years. Delivered both of my children. He is kind, compassionate and treats everyone with respect. My mom and now my daughter are both his patients. Even though there is a wait to get an appointment with him, i would not go anywhere else. I even told him this last visit, please dont retire any time soon, i want you to deliver a grandchild for me . Blessed he is my Doctor
About Dr. Daniel Lattanzi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1447312772
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lattanzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lattanzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lattanzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lattanzi has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lattanzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattanzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattanzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattanzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattanzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.