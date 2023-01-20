Dr. Daniel Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lau, MD
Dr. Daniel Lau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Lau's Office Locations
Providence Saint John's Physician Partners12555 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 302, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (424) 443-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
They are amazing as always
About Dr. Daniel Lau, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245427350
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.