Dr. Laut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Laut, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Laut, DPM
Dr. Daniel Laut, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Laut works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Laut's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Valley Podiatry1738 Metromedical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-4191
-
2
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-4191
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laut?
I have been seeing Dr. Laut for many years. He has done several surgery on my feet. Trust him so much. He is a great foot dr. Down to earth and friendly. Wouldn't want anyone else.
About Dr. Daniel Laut, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1225088081
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laut accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laut works at
Dr. Laut has seen patients for Bunion, Sever's Disease and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Laut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.