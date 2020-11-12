Overview of Dr. Daniel Lax, MD

Dr. Daniel Lax, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They completed their fellowship with Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr



Dr. Lax works at Griffin Faculty Practice - Gynecologic Surgery in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.