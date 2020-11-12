Dr. Daniel Lax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lax, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lax, MD
Dr. Daniel Lax, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They completed their fellowship with Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
Dr. Lax's Office Locations
Griffin Faculty2 Ivy Brook Rd Ste 111, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 732-7415Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lax had a really good bedside manner and makes you immediately feel comfortable. He explains things as he does them and answers any questions you might have. Choosing an OB is a very personal decision but I would highly recommend Dr. Lax!
About Dr. Daniel Lax, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lax has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lax has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.