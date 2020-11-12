See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shelton, CT
Dr. Daniel Lax, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (52)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Lax, MD

Dr. Daniel Lax, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They completed their fellowship with Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr

Dr. Lax works at Griffin Faculty Practice - Gynecologic Surgery in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lax's Office Locations

    Griffin Faculty
    2 Ivy Brook Rd Ste 111, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 732-7415
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Griffin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Relaxation Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2020
    Dr. Lax had a really good bedside manner and makes you immediately feel comfortable. He explains things as he does them and answers any questions you might have. Choosing an OB is a very personal decision but I would highly recommend Dr. Lax!
    Karren Nash — Nov 12, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Lax, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205254075
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lax has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lax works at Griffin Faculty Practice - Gynecologic Surgery in Shelton, CT. View the full address on Dr. Lax’s profile.

    Dr. Lax has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

