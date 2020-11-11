Overview

Dr. Daniel Le, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Le works at Sarah S. Miller MD Inc. in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.