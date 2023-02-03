Dr. Leas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Leas, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Leas, MD
Dr. Daniel Leas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Lincoln and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leas works at
Dr. Leas' Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-1605
-
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA110 Lake Concord Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 792-2672
-
3
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA9735 Kincey Ave Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 831-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leas?
This was my first visit with Dr. Leas, and his staff. Everyone, starting with checking in, nurses, Dr. Leas, and scheduling were very courteous, polite, helpful and very professional. Time was spent going over my previous records, including my MRI. All of my questions were answered and a treatment plan was developed. I walked away feeling very impressed, and hopeful. My previous surgeon was good but wasn’t interested in spending much time during office visits. I can say my office visit with Dr. Leas, was the exact opposite. I left feeling very confident that Dr. Less was the right neurosurgeon for me.
About Dr. Daniel Leas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1598027252
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leas works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.