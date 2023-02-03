See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Daniel Leas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Leas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (8)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Leas, MD

Dr. Daniel Leas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Lincoln and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Leas works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Huntersville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Hall, MD
Dr. Todd Hall, MD
4.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Marcus Cook, MD
Dr. Marcus Cook, MD
4.3 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Brandon Valentine, MD
Dr. Brandon Valentine, MD
2.6 (20)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Leas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-1605
  2. 2
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    110 Lake Concord Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 792-2672
  3. 3
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    9735 Kincey Ave Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 831-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Lincoln
  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leas?

    Feb 03, 2023
    This was my first visit with Dr. Leas, and his staff. Everyone, starting with checking in, nurses, Dr. Leas, and scheduling were very courteous, polite, helpful and very professional. Time was spent going over my previous records, including my MRI. All of my questions were answered and a treatment plan was developed. I walked away feeling very impressed, and hopeful. My previous surgeon was good but wasn’t interested in spending much time during office visits. I can say my office visit with Dr. Leas, was the exact opposite. I left feeling very confident that Dr. Less was the right neurosurgeon for me.
    Dirk Flores — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Leas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Leas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leas to family and friends

    Dr. Leas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Leas, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Leas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598027252
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Leas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.