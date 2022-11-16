Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD
Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Lebovic's Office Locations
Alliance Cancer Specialists1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 135, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-5050
St. Mary Feasterville178 W Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 750-5050Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to my questions. then checks out all the options to answer my problem, After test showed it wasn't cancer, he recommended another doctor for me to check out. He even called and left a message about me. He arranged for future visit. We are very pleased with his care.
About Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute
- New York Weill Cornell Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pennsylvania State University
- Medical Oncology
