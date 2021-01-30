Overview of Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD

Dr. Daniel Lebovic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Lebovic works at Great Lakes Cancer Management Specialists in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.