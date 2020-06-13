Overview of Dr. Daniel Lee, MD

Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Lee works at Daniel Lee, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.