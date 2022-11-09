See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD

Neurotology
4.1 (44)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Lee, MD

Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 573-3130
  2. 2
    MEE Longwood
    800 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 936-6160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Earwax Buildup

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Amazing office staff (Christine, you're awesome!) and AMAZING doctor. This was the best experience with healthcare I have had in my entire life. I am excited and grateful to be able to receive treatment here with Dr. Daniel Lee.
    Craig Y. — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437130267
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • COLUMBIA COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

